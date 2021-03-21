St. Cloud Compost Site Opening in April, Permits Available Monday

ST. CLOUD -- With spring now underway, the St. Cloud Compost site will soon be open for the season.

The site opens on Monday, April 5th and the season runs through November 20th, but permits officially go on sale Monday. They are available at St. Cloud City Hall during regular business hours which are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also buy a permit online with an expected arrival time of seven to ten days via mail. Permits are not available at the compost site and are good for the entirety of the 2021 season.

Compost Site Hours:

Monday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The site will also be closed on the following days in observance of holidays:

Memorial Day: Monday, May 31st

Independence Day: Monday, July 5th

Labor Day: Monday, September 6th

Veterans Day: Thursday, November 11th

