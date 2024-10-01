If you've been suffering with allergies over the past few weeks, relief may be on the way soon.

But maybe not soon enough.

Fall allergies in Minnesota are often caused by weeds -- especially ragweed. And the season -- from August to November -- can be rough.

Ragweed can cause typical allergy or cold symptoms like runny nose, itchy eyes, sneezing, scratchy throat and nasal congestion.

But don't expect allergy season to go away soon in the St. Cloud. Because of climate change, the length of the ragweed season has actually increased over the last 30 years.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the ragweed season was 18 days longer in Minneapolis between 1995 and 2015. The season got 21 days longer in Fargo during that time frame.

Why? Blame warmer falls and later starts to cold weather.

So when will things get better in Central Minnesota?

Scientists say weed allergies begin in August and last until the first hard freeze of winter. A "hard freeze" is when the air temperature drops to 28-degrees or lower and stays there for at least an hour.

At this point, it doesn't look like we'll see a hard freeze until Halloween, October 31. That's a long way off, but if long-range forecasting is right, overnight temps could plunge to 25-degrees -- a hard freeze.

But until then, there are a few treatments available.

You can monitor the 15-day allergy forecast with the Weather Channel and see some tips for minimizing your symptoms.

Best scenic drives in Minnesota It's time to hit the road— Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Minnesota using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker