The St. Cloud Rox lost 8-2 at Eau Claire against the Express Saturday night. Eau Claire went out to a 5-0 lead in the 2nd inning and led 7-1 after 3 innings.

Ryland Kerr had 3 of the 8 St. Cloud hits including a solo home run. The Rox are 36-35 overall and close out the season at Eau Claire today at 2:05 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 1:35 p.m.