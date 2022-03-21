Explore New Careers in Central Minnesota

We continue to see a job seekers market in Central Minnesota. I was joined today on WJON by Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director for the St. Cloud Development Corporation and Tammy Biery, Executive Director for Career Solutions. Gail and Tammy discussed opportunities for summer career exploration.

Gail says career exploration is so important because knowledge is power, the more you know the better decision you make. She says exploration will allow people to discover the career best aligned to their skill set and passion. Cruikshank says career exploration is for both students and adults.

Tammy Biery talks about programs available with Career Solutions. They include career one and career two. The dates are July 20 - July 21. Find more information about these opportunities at careersolutionsjobs.org. Opportunities at Career Solutions also include discovery days featuring information about healthcare, welding, and construction. She says they offer hands on activities and work with St. Cloud Tech and Community College and local employers.

Cruikshank says this community has so much talent and the goal is to keep that talent in this region. She says there are approximately 8,000 jobs available right here in this region. Find out more about jobs available by going to stcloudjobspot.com or stcloudshines.com.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail and Tammy it is available below.