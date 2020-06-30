Examining the Twins’ 60 Man Roster and MLB’s New Rules [PODCAST]

Twins Daily's Seth Stohs joins WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" every Tuesday to talk baseball with Dave O. This week, Seth and Dave discuss the Twins' 60-man roster and the upcoming MLB season's rule changes.

Several interesting names were included on the Twins' roster, including Royce Lewis, Brent Rooker and Alex Kiriloff. In the first part of the podcast, Stohs discusses the reasoning behind the players selected, what impact they might have on the 2020 season and which players he was surprised to see on (or off) the list.

Part two centers around the new rules implemented by Commissioner Rob Manfred for the abbreviated season. New for 2020 includes the designated hitter in the National League, a runner on second base to start extra innings and a three-batter minimum for relief pitchers .

"Hang Up and Listen" airs every Tuesday on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.

PART ONE: On the Twins 60-man roster

PART TWO: On MLB's New Rules