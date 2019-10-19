Ex-Winona Postmaster Sentenced for Destroying Mail

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A former Winona postmaster must serve two years of probation and 80 hours of community service for destroying mail.

Fifty-eight-year-old Sherri Jo Genkinger of Galesville, Wisconsin, also must pay $5 in restitution to a former police officer who complained that a greeting card and lottery ticket he'd sent to his brother had gone missing.

The lottery confirmed the ticket had been cashed. Surveillance video led to Genkinger's arrest.

In May 2018, a retired police officer looked into complaints about undelivered mail from students at Winona State. He sent his brother a greeting card containing the $5 winning lottery ticket inside.

After Genkinger was relieved of her duties, investigators found 1,300 pieces of undelivered mail and a bag of "apparently shredded greeting cards" in her office.