Enjoy This Boozy Hybrid Of Your Minnesota Middle School Museum Field Trip

A beer fest is coming to the Science Museum of Minnesota in August. Enjoy the museum after hours with beer sampling with "dozens of local craft breweries and cideries and will give attendees access throughout the museum including exhibits, science demonstrations and access to brewery reps." This actually sounds pretty awesome!

The event is being called The Brewsology Beer Fest and it will take over the Science Museum of Minnesota on the night of August 19th from 7pm to 11pm. General admission gets you in from 8pm to 11pm with sampling and access to the museum, but there is also an early bird ticket you can buy that gets you in at 7pm for an additional hour of sampling.

Some of the breweries that have committed to attending the event are:

Toppling Goliath, Drekker, Junkyard, Forgotten Star Brewing, Castle Danger, Dangerous Man, and Jack Pine.

Now this after-hours trip to the Science Museum is just for adults as it's a 21+ event and for those wondering there are tickets available for designated drivers too.

It looks like all the food will cost you above the ticket prices of either $50 or $65.

Brewsology Beer Fest is not just a Minnesota event, it's an event that is traveling across the country with other stops in Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

From the looks of photos I have seen from previous stops this year in Detroit and Cleveland, it looks like a bunch of fun trying some beer and experimenting at the museum.

Could St. Cloud have a smaller version of this? Where should that be held?

