Emergency Manhole Repairs at Highway 15 and 3rd Street North
ST. CLOUD -- A broken manhole at a busy St. Cloud intersection is prompting traffic officials to ask you to avoid the area Thursday.
Crews are working to make emergency repairs at the intersection of Highway 15 and 3rd Street North. That work is prompting lane and turn-lane closures, delays and traffic backups.
You're asked to find an alternate route.
The work will take several hours to complete and include the noon lunch hour.
