Ely Woman Sentenced For Sex Trafficking Young Daughter

A few months ago we reported on the horrific story of a mother, Daisy Joy Buley, who was arrested for trafficking her 11 year old daughter for money and drugs. Buley pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated sex trafficking. She was sentenced to 94 months in prison, avoiding a maximum 25 year sentence. She must also register as a predatory sex offender.

Here's the original story from a few months ago;

According to NewsBreak, 36 year old Daisy Joy Buley of Ely, Minnesota was charged with multiple sex crimes. She is accused of sex trafficking her 11 year old daughter to several men on different occasions for drugs and/or cash. Buley will appear in court today (11/15) to face the charges.

Buley's daughter, who is now in her late teens, told authorities that her mother "trafficked her to several different men in exchange for money and drugs". Daisy Joy Buley was then arrested August 24th and charged with multiple sex crimes.

According to the charges, Buley would take her daughter to men's home, usually in a small town and leave her there. The men would sexually assault her and when they were done call Buley to come and pick her up. The victim remembered this happening seven different times from when she was 11 to 13 years old.

Buley allegedly "threatened to kill her if she tried to fight back or tell anyone what was happening."

Buley is facing charges of 1st-degree aggravated sex trafficking and 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. Prosecutors are asking for harsher penalties due to special circumstances, being she is the victim's mother.

I certainly hope that the men the victim was trafficked to are also in front of a judge soon.

