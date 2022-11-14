Elizabeth A. “Betty” Brandt, 96, Sartell

September 21, 1926 - November 9, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Elizabeth A. “Betty” Brandt, age 96, of Sartell, who passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial of the urn will be in the St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell.

Betty was born on September 21, 1926 to Donald and Julienne (Lerschen) Blanchette, in Marshall, Minnesota. Betty graduated from Marshall High School in 1944 and then graduated from St. Catherine’s College in 1948, majoring in English and Psychology and minoring in Secretarial Science. She was married in 1950 and two children were born to this union, Julie and Frank. She lived in various cities across the United States, eventually settling in Sartell in 1994. Betty worked for 56 years in various jobs, but her most recent and favorite job was as a Medical Transcriptionist at the St. Cloud Hospital. She would eventually retire from the St. Cloud Hospital in 2009 at age 82. She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell.

Betty was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid knitter, reader of mystery novels, and was an excellent cook and baker, especially her rolls and homemade donuts. She was a published author and poet and will be remembered for her intelligence, independence and strong work ethic.

She is survived by her children, Julie Blanchette and Frank (Sharon); grandchildren, Breanne, Ally (Mike) Brandt-Fitzgerald and Jordyn; her rescue dog, Candy; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Theresa; and siblings, Donna Taveirne and Barbara (Tom) Hasbrouck.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Betty.