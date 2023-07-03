Michael V. Gill, 79, St. Joseph

September 22, 1943 - July 2, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Michael V. Gill, age 79, of St. Joseph who passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Entombment of the urn will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, both at Heritage Hall Parish Center in St. Joseph.

Michael was born on September 22, 1943 in St. Wendel Township to Joseph and Gertrude (Wolney) Gill. He married Arleen Court on July 3, 1965 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Mike worked for BNSF Railroad for many years before retiring from Kasella Concrete. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time outdoors, playing cards, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his wife, Arleen; children, Randall (Lisa) of Cold Spring, Kathryn (John) Heinen of St. Joseph, Deb (Doug) Wieneke of St. Cloud, Sandy (Terry) Hagemeier of Albany, Judy (Edward) Flath of Watkins, Kristy (Neil) Pappenfus of Sartell; Grandchildren Tyler Heinen, Brandon (Emily) Gill, Ethan Pappenfus; great-grandchild, Theodore Gill; sibling, Ted (Joan), Marie Winter, Jim (Celina), Margie (Al) Kalla, Alma (Arnie) Nietfeld, Donna (Jerome) Karls; sisters-in-law, Ethel, Veronica and Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant siblings, Joseph and Ann; siblings, Herbert, Eileen (Casper) Capser, Ervin (Marlene), Donald, Eugene, and Albert (Rosie); and brother-in-law, David Winter.

A Special Thank You to Quiet Oaks, Coborn’s Cancer Center, and CentraCare Hospice for all the care given to Mike.