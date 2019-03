ST. CLOUD -- In a tightly contested six-way race for three spots on the St. Cloud Area School Board the top three vote-getters were Zachary Dorholt with 18 percent, Natalie Ringsmuth with 18 percent, and Les Green with 17 percent of the vote.

The other three who did not get elected to the board are Beth Schlangen , Larry Hosch , and Peter Hamerlinck .

Zachary Dorholt (Photo: WJON)

Natalie Ringsmuth (Submitted Photo)