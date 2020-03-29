Edina Bans ‘Group Play’ As Residents Continue to Gather

EDINA -- The city of Edina is banning 'group play' in an effort to get its resident to comply with Governor Tim Walz's 'Stay At Home" order.

City Manager Scott Neal says “We had hoped we would see 100 percent compliance by residents and visitors with the Governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order. However, this weekend, we have continued to receive many complaints and reports of large group gatherings, close-contact ball games and lack of social distancing,”

Walz’s order, passed in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, carries penalties of a fine up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail. Neal says the City will continue to try and educate people before Police issue tickets for the misdemeanor.