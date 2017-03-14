East St. Cloud SuperAmerica Store Robbed At Gunpoint

ST. CLOUD - An east St. Cloud convenience store has been robbed again. St. Cloud police say it happened at the SuperAmerica in the 10 block of 14th Avenue Northeast at about 8:10 p.m. Monday night.

A man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the male clerk working the counter area. The suspect is described as about six-feet tall, wearing all dark clothing including a black jacket with a hood up over his head. He was also wearing white gloves and had his face completely covered with some type of scarf or mask and sunglasses.

He left the store and ran in a northwesterly direction.

There was another female employee in the store at the time, but there were no customers. Neither clerk was hurt.

The case is active and is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Unit. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at the numbers listed below.

