Early Air Quality Test Encouraging Following Becker Fire Flare Up

BECKER -- Becker Police say the fire at Northern Metals Recycling flared late Thursday night, sending more smoke through the air.

Police Chief Brent Baloun says significant progress was being made before the flare up.

He adds members of the Minnesota Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Team have been on scene, conducting tests throughout Becker, Big Lake and surrounding areas. They report they have yet to find potentially hazardous chemicals in their sensors.

The MPCA also took air samples and initials readings were normal.

Testing will continue and while signs are positive, officials haven't eliminated the possibility that certain chemicals could being found.

Health advisories previously issued remain in place.

