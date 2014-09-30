Dunkin’ Donuts Looking For Franchise Candidates In Central Minnesota [AUDIO]

UNDATED - Dunkin' Donuts wants to bring their baked goods and coffee to central Minnesota. The company based in Canton, Massachusetts is seeking franchise candidates in the St. Cloud metro area.

Special development incentives are available. Spokesman Steve Rafferty says qualified candidates should have food service, operations, and real estate experience.

Rafferty says they're looking for someone who is interested in opening several free-standing locations...

Besides baked goods and coffee, Dunkin' Donuts menu also includes lunch items like sandwiches and wraps.

Dunkin' Donuts has a long-term goal of having more than 15,000 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in the United States alone.

The popular donut and coffee chain came back to Minnesota in June when they opened a restaurant in Rochester. Seven more stores are being planned for northeastern Minnesota, including in Duluth, Brainerd, and Hibbing.