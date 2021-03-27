Duluth Police Reform Activists Use Data to Call for Changes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Activists for police reform in Duluth, Minnesota are calling on the city to make changes after an analysis of data showed that police use force on and arrest minorities at a disproportionate rate compared to white people.

Reports say half of the people involved in use-of-force incidents in 2019 were people of color, even though those groups made up 10% of the city's population, according to Duluth Police Department data.

The group calling for reform, LEAN Duluth, wants the police department to conduct a racial bias audit, freeze future budget increases and establish an office focused on preventing violence.

Get our free mobile app