The City of Duluth is looking to join other cities across the state of Minnesota to require the use of face masks in public spaces.

The ordinance was proposed by City Councilors Forsman, Tomanek, Kennedy, and Sipress and will be voted on by the full council during their July 13th meeting.

The new ordinance would require masks to be worn in indoor spaces within the city, this includes businesses that are open to the public, and services with public interaction and will also include churches and non-profits.

Exceptions would include people who can not medically use a mask or for kids under the age of 10. Masks would not be required at schools, restaurants, child care facilities, and gyms.

City Councilor Arik Forsman said on Facebook, "This should not be a red or blue issue. This action is necessary to protect ourselves, our neighbors, and our economy in Duluth."

Nearly 1,500 people have signed an online petition asking for the city to take up this measure, Andrea Monson, the person who started the petition says, "This is a serious public health issue that needs leadership to lead, now. You have an opportunity to help us. Please help us."

Minneapolis and St. Paul already have the requirement in law, and Rochester is voting on a similar measure next week.