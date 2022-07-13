Duluth Airshow is this Weekend

DULUTH -- A lot of people will be heading north this weekend for the annual Duluth Air and Aviation Expo.

The two-day event runs Saturday and Sunday with the actual air show beginning at about 11:00 a.m. each day at the Duluth International Airport.

The Duluth Airshow is the largest spectator event north of the Twin Cities bringing in about 50,000 spectators over the weekend.

One of the biggest attractions will again be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The team is comprised of eight officers who serve as highly experienced pilots, and four critical roles from medical support to public affairs.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform at 31 airshows across North America during the 2022 season.

This is the 13th time Duluth has hosted the Airshow.