Driver’s License Road Tests Canceled

ST. PAUL -- If you know someone scheduled to take their driver's test it looks like they're going to have a wait a while before they can get behind the wheel on their own.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Vehicle Services division is canceling all road tests through next Friday, March 27th due to COVID-19 concerns.

Anyone who has a class D, commercial driver's license, or motorcycle road test appointment scheduled during this time will receive a cancellation notice.

Once normal operations resume they will contact you to offer you the first available time.

The Department of Health recommends a social distance of six feet, but an examiner spends 20 to 45 minutes inside a vehicle with the driver making it impossible to maintain that distance.

Other driver services like knowledge testing and driver's license applications are still available.