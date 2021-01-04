Driver Not Hurt After Crashing into Irrigator Near St. Stephen

ST. STEPHEN -- A Rice teenager was able to avoid injury after crashing his car into an irrigator Saturday.

Just before 9:00 a.m., a Stearns County Deputy was on patrol when he saw an unoccupied vehicle crashed in the ditch.

The driver was later found and identified as 18-year-old Brandon Hommerding.

Authorities say Hommerding was heading north on 85th Avenue when he went off the road and struck an irrigation system in the ditch.

Hommerding was not hurt. Both the car and the irrigator did sustain extensive damage.