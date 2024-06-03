Dr. Pepper Hits Market Share Milestone

Dr. Pepper has caught Pepsi in popularity in the U.S. The soft drink created by pharmacist Charles Alderton in 1885 is now tied with Pepsi as the second largest soda brand in the US by market share, with a little over 8%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Get our free mobile app

Pepsi has consistently held the second spot for four decades, but Dr. Pepper has gotten a spike in popularity from its heavy investment in marketing, unique flavors, and popularity on TikTok. Still, no one is close to Coke, which boasts more than 19% market share.

Dr. Pepper is now also sold in Europe, Asia, North and South America.