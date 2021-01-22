Dr. Morris; Planning to Use Many Locations for Vaccine [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says CentraCare is working with the state and Stearns County Public Health in planning for many vaccination locations for the Covid-19 vaccine when their supplies increase. He says they'd like to use large indoor facilities in numerous Central Minnesota communities with the intention of reducing long lines and to make this orderly and effective. Morris is optimistic that the vaccine will be available to everyone that wants one at some point this spring.

Morris says if the Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines become approved that will likely increase the amount of vaccine available. He also says those two are one-dose vaccines that don't require the extreme cold temperatures that the Pfizer vaccine requires.

St. Cloud Hospital continues to have 40 to 50 Covid-19 patients. Morris says that number can vary depending on the day but says that number is diminishing and we haven't seen a spike in cases due to the Christmas and New Year's holidays and we haven't seen an increase due to bars and restaurants opening and youth and high school sports returning. Morris says everyone should continue to follow the CDC guidelines because the virus is still spreading in this community and can be dangerous for some who contract it.

Dr. George Morris joins me weekly on WJON. Our conversations air every other Friday at 8:10-8:50 a.m. and every Saturday from 7:10-7:50 a.m.

