DNR Seeking Applicants for its Aquatic Invasive Species Committee

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for applications to its Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee.

The committee helps guide the DNR's aquatic invasive species prevention program including research needs, funding strategies, and the direction of the program.

Members serve three-year terms and meet eight times per year either in-person or online. The seats are not paid positions, but members are eligible for mileage reimbursement.

The committee has three open seats on the 15-member board.

Applications are being taken online and are due no later than January 22nd.