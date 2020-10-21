DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auction Online

ZIMMERMAN -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding its second and final auction this year for items confiscated during violations of state hunting, fishing, and trapping laws.

The bidding catalog is open and online bidding is underway for 252 guns and 39 bows seized this year.

The bidding is online only due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is available at hillerauction.com.

On-site inspection of items is available at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Friday with the auction concluding Saturday.

Background checks are required and all sales are final.