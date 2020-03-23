District 742 Expands Free Meal Program

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Area School District 742 is expanding locations and delivery for weekday meals for students while schools are closed.

Starting Wednesday, in addition to the Grab and Go sites at Discovery, Madison and Talahi Elementary Schools, meals will be delivered by school bus to neighborhoods near all area schools, including Clearview and Kennedy schools.

Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday, and are free to all District 742 students. Grab and Go pick up runs from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

"We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and not congregating at the school site once meals have been distributed," District 742 said.

To see the bus delivery schedule, visit District 742's website.