Diocese Extending Suspension of Masses

ST. CLOUD -- With the statewide Stay at Home order extended until May 4th, the Diocese of St. Cloud has decided to extend their suspension of masses through the middle of the month.

Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday (Tuesday) that all weekday and weekend masses will be suspended until May 15th.

He says all church buildings and parish offices should stay closed during that time. Kettler says first communions, confirmations, baptisms, and funerals will not be held until after the suspension is lifted and weddings and graveside services are being limited to 10 people or less.

He also says churches can continue to pre-record or livestream their masses for people to watch at home.

