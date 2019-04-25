DFL Operative Resigns from Economic Agency Over Hiring Flap
EVELETH, Minn. (AP) -- A prominent Iron Range Democrat who was hired for a civil
service position after the job posting time was shortened from 21 days to 24
hours has resigned.
Longtime Democratic operative and former state legislator Joe Radinovich said
in his resignation letter to the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board
that the circumstances behind his employment have ``taken the focus off that
work and placed it elsewhere.'' He was hired at the Eveleth-based economic
development agency in March.
The issue came to light when the weekly Timberjay newspaper reported about the
posting change and cited an organizational chart produced by board staff nearly
a week before the posting that listed Radinovich in the job.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said after the newspaper report that the expedited hire
was made without his knowledge and he vowed to tighten hiring rules.