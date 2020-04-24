Department of Education Addressing Distance Learning Concerns

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Education is working to adjust distance learning for students across the state to meet their needs for the remainder of the school year.

MDE Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker says the feedback they have gotten from teachers, students, and parents has been helpful.

Distance learning has been hard on everyone, even when everyone is trying to do their best. While educators across our state are going above and beyond to still reach and teach their students, we know that school closures put burdens on students and families. Our students deserve our best effort to ensure they are receiving the education, relationships, and connections they deserve.

Ricker says right now there are a number of rural and poor communities in Minnesota struggling to participate in distance learning and the department’s highest priority is working with public and private organizations to make sure all students have access to reliable broadband internet and equipment.

The MDE is also working to address mental health and well-being concerns for students and staff.

Ricker says the distance learning plan will continue to evolve with the situation.