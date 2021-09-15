Dennis C. Zipp, 84, St. Cloud

December 14, 1936 - September 11, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dennis C. Zipp, age 84 of St. Cloud who died Saturday September 11, 2021 at Serenity Place on 7th in St. Joseph. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Dennis was born December 14, 1936 in Clearwater, Minnesota to William and Alma (Gohman) Zipp. He served his country in the Army National Guard. Dennis married Mary L. Gardner on June 2, 1959 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. He was employed as a Mechanic by Klein Oldsmobile-Cadillac for 42 years retiring in 1999. After retirement he worked part-time for Carquest Auto Parts until 2004. He was a member of St. Paul’s parish and St. Cloud Moose Lodge 1400.

Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and especially spending time with his family.

Dennis is survived by his children, Theresa (Randy) McNeal of Rice, Dale (Lori) of Sauk Rapids, Joseph (Chere Manty) of St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Annette Zipp of Albany; nine grandchildren; three great granddaughters; sister, Lucille Evans of Cambridge; brothers, Leander of St. Joseph and Harold of St. Augusta.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; sons, Thomas and James; and sister, Eileen Dahlin.