Dangerously Cold This Weekend Across Minnesota

The National Weather Service warns that dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will continue through Sunday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of central Minnesota, including Benton, Kandiyohi, Mille Lacs, Meeker, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties (+more) through 11 am Sunday morning. The Wind Chill Advisory also includes the Twin Cities metro area.

Winds will be lighter tonight, but colder air temperatures will again result in wind chills near thirty-five below zero.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin when outside, but avoid outdoor activities as much as possible. Pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone when traveling.

From the National Weather Service this morning: It's going to be cold out this weekend. Please cover exposed skin and dress in layers if you're headed outside, and take breaks in a warm location if possible.

