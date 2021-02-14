Dangerous Cold Continues on Valentine’s, Presidents Day

UNDATED -- A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect through this morning, with wind chill values between -35°F to -50°F continuing.

There will be less wind tonight, which will keep wind chill values from being as extreme as this morning.

The Wind Chill Warning remains in effect through Monday morning from south central through western Minnesota, where wind chill values will occasionally be colder than -40°F.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this afternoon through Monday morning for east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, where wind chill values will occasionally be colder than -30°F.

National Weather Service

After what will likely go down as the coldest Valentines Days on record today, temperatures will gradual warm-up through the rest of the week, getting back near normal this weekend.

