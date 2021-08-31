Dale Gruber Construction Moves Into New Headquarters

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud construction company has moved to an expanded location.

Dale Gruber Construction moved to their new three-acre location off of County Road 74 back in June.

The new headquarters offers twice as much office space and accommodates enough room for future growth.

Vice President Rachel Gruber says while it was hard to leave their old facility on Osseo Avenue, the move was necessary for the company's future.

We explored other options in that area as wanted to stay in neighborhood, but it didn't work out. We knew of this place being for sale and decided now would be a good time to make the move.

The company bought the former lumber facility last year and spent the early part of this year remodeling the main building to fit their needs.

Owner Dale Gruber says after doing so many renovations for other clients, it was fun to work on their own project.

It was kind of nice to put it together for ourselves, and not for someone else you know. It was a total team effort. We could design it how we wanted and incorporate what would work best for us. It was fun that way.

Gruber says with such a busy summer, they are still in the process of moving all their equipment to their new location.

Both Dale and Rachel say like other trade industries, their goal is to inspire a younger generation to explore the opportunities these careers have to offer.

The company was founded in 1983 and specializes in both residential and commercial remodeling and construction.