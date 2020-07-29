Daily Norseman’s Eric Thompson [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Vikings have reported to training camp with the COVID cloud of uncertainty looming large over TCO Stadium. The Vikings have had one player opt out of the season, while their head trainer and four rookies are currently under quarantine due to the virus.

Eric Thomson of Daily Norseman joined WJON Wednesday to talk about Micheal Pierce's opt-out, Mike Zimmer's contract extension, who will open the season as favorites to win the NFC North and more.

