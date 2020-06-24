Crews Respond to Large Shed Fire North of Foley

FOLEY -- Fire crews responded to a large shed fire north of Foley Tuesday night.

Foley Fire Chief Mark Pappenfus says they were called to a home at 16121 145th Street North in Granite Ledge Township at around 7:45 p.m.

Crews arrived to find the shed on fire. Pappenfus says the Milaca Fire Department was called in for mutual aid and crews were able to put out the blaze in just under four hours.

Pappenfus says the shed contained several items inside including vehicles, a tractor and ATV.

No one was hurt and the shed is a total loss. Pappenfus says it's unknown at this time what cause the fire.