Crews Recover Body of 2nd Snowmobiler in Northern Minnesota

BABBITT (AP) -- Crews have recovered the body of a second missing snowmobiler from a northern Minnesota lake.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says rescue squad members on Wednesday recovered the body of 60-year-old Kenneth Wildenauer of Cloquet from White Iron Lake southeast of Ely.

Authorities say Wildenauer's body was found submerged near where the snowmobile had broken through the ice.

Crews located the body of Wildenauer's companion, 60-year-old Debbie Senarighi , also of Cloquet, in the lake late Monday. Officials say the snowmobile apparently broke through thin ice as the couple got close to an island.

Wildenauer was reported missing after he didn't go to work Monday.

Officials found cars belonging to Senarighi and Wildenauer parked at his cabin in Babbitt. Officials say a snowmobile was gone from the cabin.