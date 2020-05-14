COVID-19 Testing Surges Past 6,700 on Wednesday

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota completed a record number of COVID-19 tests Wednesday with 6,717 tests done statewide.

There were 523 new cases with 25 new deaths. Two of those additional deaths were in Stearns County with one person in their 50s and the other in their 90s.

Stearns has an additional 49 positive cases, Benton County has an additional seven cases, and Sherburne another four cases.

Minnesota's death toll is up to 663 with 537 of them from long term care facilities.

A total of 8,473 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.

The number of people in the ICU has gone over 200 for the first time now at 203, with the total number of coronavirus patients in the hospital at 498.