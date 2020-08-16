COVID-19 Numbers in MN Staying Steady

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 754 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths from Saturday as the state's numbers continue to remain steady.

The overall totals are now 65,152 cases and 1,706 deaths. Health officials say a total of 58,196 people have recovered from the virus.

Currently, there are 290 people in the hospital with 152 of them in the ICU.

Locally, Sherburne County added 11 cases, Stearns County added nine, and Benton added only one. The MDH says over 1,250,000 tests have been run so far statewide.