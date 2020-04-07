COVID-19 ICU Cases Rise to 64 in Minnesota, 4 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- We have 83 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota, and four additional deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there are now 1,069 confirmed cases, although due to limited testing it is not representative of the total number of people who have or had COVID-19. So far 549 people have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation.

A total of 29,260 tests have been completed.

Thirty-four people have died in the state due to complications related to the virus.

The state says 242 people have had to be hospitalized, with 120 of those people still in the hospital today, and 64 of those people in the ICU.

Locally:

Wright County -- 12 confirmed cases, 0 deaths

Sherburne County -- 10 confirmed cases, 0 deaths

Stearns County -- 6 confirmed cases, 0 deaths

Benton County -- 1 confirmed case, 0 deaths

Morrison County -- 0 confirmed cases, 0 deaths

Todd County -- 0 confirmed cases, 0 deaths

