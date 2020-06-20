COVID-19 Hospitalizations in MN Continue to Drop

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 438 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths from Friday bringing the totals to 32,467 and 1,372.

Statewide, a total of over 490,000 tests have been run. An additional 496 people have recovered from the virus for a total of 28,205.

The number of patients hospitalized continues to decline. Currently, there are 324 people in the hospital with 161 of them in the ICU.

Locally, Benton and Sherburne Counties each added one new case, and Stearns County added five.