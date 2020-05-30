COVID-19 Deaths in MN Top 1,000

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 30 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday bringing the statewide total up to 1,026 with 837 of the fatalities in long-term care facilities.

The department also reported 660 new cases for a total of 24,190. Currently, there are 589 people in the hospital and 263 in the ICU.

An additional 934 people have recovered, bringing that total up to 17,864. Benton County is still at 175 cases and three deaths.

Sherburne County is up to 237 cases and two deaths, and Stearns County has 2,014 cases and 13 deaths. So far a total of 242,508 tests have been run statewide.