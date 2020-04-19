COVID-19 Deaths in Minnesota Climb to 134

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 13 more people have died from COVID-19. The total number of fatalities in the state due to the illness is now up to 134.

The MDH reported 143 new cases on Sunday for a total of 2,356. They say 1,160 of those people have recovered.

Currently, there are 228 hospitalized; 116 in the ICU. Nearly 46,000 tests have been run statewide so far.

Local Counties:

Wright County: 25 cases, 1 death

Stearns County: 16 cases, 0 deaths

Sherburne County: 13 cases, 0 deaths

Benton County: 4 cases, 0 deaths

Meeker County: 3 cases, 0 deaths

Todd County: 2 cases, 0 deaths

Morrison County: 1 case, 0 deaths