COVID-19 Cases Continues to Rise in Stearns County

ST. PAUL -- Stearns County continues to see a climb in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there were 519 new confirmed cases and 5 new deaths over the last two days.

Stearns County had 17 new confirmed cases, while Benton County had 2 new cases and Sherburne County added 6 new cases.

In Minnesota, there has been over 38,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,471 deaths, with 1,155 of those coming from long-term care facilities.

To date, the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is 253, with 132 of them in the ICU.

The Minnesota Department of Health has completed over 674,000 tests.