Costco Making Changes, Requiring Shoppers to Wear Face Masks

UNDATED -- Shoppers at Costco will have to follow some new rules next week.

Starting Monday, the company is instituting a mandatory face mask policy for all members and guests with the exception of children under the age of 2 or people with a medical condition that makes them unable to wear a mask or face covering.

Costco says another change is that their stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday through Friday for members who are 60 years or older and those with disabilities.

The company also says their warehouses and gas stations will be switching back over to normal hours.