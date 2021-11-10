Costco Holding Special Membership Offer for Veterans

ST. CLOUD -- Costco is holding a special event Thursday for veterans.

In appreciation for their service, all veterans who show their Military ID can shop in the store without a membership.

Veterans who also signed up as a new member Thursday will also receive a $20 Costco Shop Card.

The Costco Special Offer runs from 10:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the St. Cloud location off of 2nd Street South.

Any questions you can call Shirley or Cyndi at 320-316-9884.