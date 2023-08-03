Cost to Hunt Deer in Minnesota in 2023

The Minnesota DNR released their hunting regulations booklet online this week with the printed version available at the end of the month. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He indicates deer hunting license costs are unchanged this year with archery, firearms and muzzleloader are $34, with bonus permits remaining the same at $18. Schmitt says the youth hunt license costs remain the same as well for 2023.

As far as deer numbers and what can be taken in certain permit areas, they largely remain the same in the state as last year. Schmitt says most permit areas have the same designation this year as opposed to last year as to how many deer can be harvested. He says bag limits and lottery permits in 12 permit areas were increased with 38 areas having reduced bag limits with most of those in northern Minnesota. Permits areas in Central Minnesota remain unchanged with areas allowing for 2 to 3 deer to be taken per hunter. Schmitt encourages all hunters to read the new regulation booklet so each person knows what they are getting into this season.

The DNR released their waterfowl survey. Schmitt says this is an aerial survey which is used to estimate the amount of breeding ducks, swans and geese in the state. The survey counts the numbers of waterfowl they see each year. Schmitt indicates the survey shows Mallards and geese numbers look unchanged from last year, which is good. He says teal, wood ducks, ring necks, and gadwalls saw their numbers drop from last year's survey. Schmitt says the numbers should be taken with a grain of salt because not all ducks are counted and counting was more challenging this year due to wildfires in Canada.

