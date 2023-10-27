Cooler Weather Good For Hunters

Not everyone is excited about cooler weather but hunters just may be. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He explains the cooler weather happening this weekend is better for duck hunters. Schmitt expects ducks to migrate back into the state from North Dakota. He says the best duck hunting in the state may be this weekend or next week. Duck hunting remains open in the central and south zones in Minnesota through November 26. The north zone closes November 21.

Pheasant hunting could also improve but for different reasons. Schmitt expects more farmers to remove the corn from their fields to remove areas where pheasants find cover. He says that will force pheasants into grassy and marshy areas where they are easier to spot.

The firearm deer hunting season is set to begin in Minnesota November 4. Schmitt says the population is very good throughout the state and that includes Central Minnesota. He suggests hunters checkout their deer stands ahead of the opener. Schmitt says there is no shortage of ammunition and doesn't anticipate any issues there. He will give hunters a preview of what to expect and some suggestions on having success next week on his appearance on WJON at 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.