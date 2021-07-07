Congressman Emmer Inspecting Deficient Stearns County Bridge

WAITE PARK -- United States Congressman Tom Emmer is in Waite Park Wednesday to take a look at a Stearns County bridge that needs replacing.

Emmer is meeting with county officials to inspect the County Road 75 bridge over the Sauk River on the west end of Waite Park. Bridge 6819 was built in 1954 and has been deemed deficient by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

County Engineer Jodi Teich says they have put the bridge replacement into their 2022 program and they're asking Emmer to appropriate $1-million in federal funding to help fund it.

County Road 75 between St. Joseph and Waite Park handles more than 20,000 vehicles per day.

