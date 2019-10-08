Comedian Bill Engvall Coming to St. Cloud

Comedian Bill Engvall will perform two shows at the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center on Friday, October 18, 2019. Get a ready for a night of laughs!

Show times are at 7pm and 10pm. Get your 7pm tickets HERE, or your 10pm tickets HERE.

I had the pleasure of seeing Engvall a while back at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand, and laughed until I cried.

Bill Engvall is a multi-award winning and Grammy nominated comedian who is currently touring the country performing stand-up comedy. He can also be seen on the Tim Allen hit Fox comedy LAST MAN STANDING where he portrays the recurring character Reverend Paul.

Bill was the break-out star and a finalist of the 17th season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. His other television credits include in his sitcom THE BILL ENGVALL SHOW which he starred in and executive produced for three seasons on TBS.

His comedy special JUST SELL HIM FOR PARTS is currently available on Walmart’s digital streaming service, Vudu. Bill’s movie credits include the crime-thriller “The Neighbor,” the holiday movie “Wish for Christmas,” and the comedy film “Mr. Invincible.”

He also hosts a weekly podcast “My Two Cents with Bill Engvall” with PodcastOne. Fans also remember Bill as a member of the Blue Collar Comedy group.

