College Hockey Talk With The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten [PODCAST]

The University of St. Thomas will officially make the jump to DI in all sports, including men's and women's hockey. The women will play in the WCHA, while the men will wait to find a conference.

Mick Hatten from The Rink Live joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss a possible timeline for the Tommies to not only find a conference, but to also be competitive at the highest level of college hockey in a state filled with DI programs.

One pressing issue for UST is finding a more suitable arena to play in, since their current arena holds only 1,000 fans. The Tommies could choose to play in their current spot with renovations or perhaps move to a bigger home in the Twin Cities.

Hatten also discusses the "Husky Hockey Happy Hour" podcasts that have been posted regularly on The Rink Live, Cathedral's Blake Perbix signing with Northern Michigan and what the outlook is like for college hockey this fall under the looming specter of COVID-19.